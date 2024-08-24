Former Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen lands full-time Cup Series ride with Trackhouse Racing

NASCAR has been littered with drivers who flopped trying to make the jump to stock cars after successful careers in other series. Dario Franchitti won the Indianapolis 500 three times, but his Cup career flamed out after two ill-fated seasons. Juan Pablo Montoya and Sam Hornish Jr. never reached the heights in NASCAR they achieved in open-wheel racing. Australian Marcos Ambrose won a pair of Supercars championships before he won just twice in 227 career Cup races.