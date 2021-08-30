Former Senate Minority Leader David Hann is running to be the next Minnesota Republican Party chair, joining a growing field of candidates jumping into the open race.

Hann, who spent 14 years representing Eden Prairie and Minnetonka in the Senate, announced his candidacy on Monday, more than a week after Jennifer Carnahan suddenly resigned from the job amid a ballooning scandal.

"We need to restore the integrity and credibility of our party, not only among our members, but in the eyes of the citizens of Minnesota," Hann said in a campaign announcement.

The state GOP is soul searching following the arrest and indictment of prominent Republican donor Anton "Tony" Lazzaro on federal sex trafficking charges. His connections to Carnahan opened the door to criticism of her tenure as chair and allegations that she created a toxic workplace that ignored sexual harassment. Carnahan denied the allegations but stepped down under pressure.

Hann was briefly a candidate for governor in 2010 and rose to leader of the Senate GOP after the 2012 election put the caucus back in the minority. He lost re-election in his suburban Senate district in 2016, even as his caucus re-claimed the majority.

"We need competent and qualified staff to conduct the affairs of the party. We need to raise money to win elections," he said in a statement. "And, we need to have a serious discussion about how we can reform and restructure our Party to enable us to be successful in the long-term."

Former Senate Minority Leader David Hann is running for Minnesota Republican Party chair. LEILA NAVIDI • STAR TRIBUNE

The Republican Party state central committee will meet Oct. 2 to elect a new chair. Former state Rep. Jim Newberger and businessman Jerry Dettinger are also running for the job.

Briana Bierschbach • 651-925-5042

Twitter: @bbierschbach