Former St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter hired by nonprofit

Former St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter has a new job with a group that aims to raise and distribute billions to address racial gaps in homeownership and wealth.
Carter will serve as an interim senior adviser with the GroundBreak Coalition, with the announcement of his new role coming nearly four months after he lost his bid for a third term to now-Mayor Kaohly Her. The group launched in 2022 with a goal of raising over $5 billion, and announced the first billion raised in 2023. GroundBreak’s aim is to channel money from foundations and individual donors to other nonprofits, which will administer low-cost loans for prospective homeowners, business owners and smaller developers, targeted at Black Minnesotans.
The group was convened by leaders in the McKnight Foundation, with a goal of reducing racial economic disparities and rebuilding corridors damaged in the unrest after the 2020 murder of George Floyd. Carter worked with the group as mayor, as has Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.
Carter will work under CEO Adair Mosley, the former president and CEO of Pillsbury United Communities, and with a board of directors that includes former Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak.
In a news release, Mosley said Carter will work on the coalition’s strategies and policy agenda, engage business leaders, raise money and help the group become more visible.