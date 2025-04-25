Former South Korean President Moon calls his bribery indictment 'unjust'

Meeting with National Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik, Moon said he feels that prosecutors are ''pushing forward in a predetermined direction, no matter what'' and that his case was an example of ''how politicized the prosecution has become and how prosecutorial power is being abused.'' The former liberal leader was visiting the National Assembly for an event marking the seventh anniversary of his 2018 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, held during a brief period of engagement between the rival Koreas.