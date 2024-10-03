SINGAPORE — Former Singaporean cabinet minister sentenced to a year in prison after he pleaded guilty to receiving illegal gifts.
Former Singaporean cabinet minister sentenced to a year in prison after he pleaded guilty to receiving illegal gifts
Former Singaporean cabinet minister sentenced to a year in prison after he pleaded guilty to receiving illegal gifts.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 3, 2024 at 3:04AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Biden: 'I don't know' if Israel is trying to influence the 2024 US election in not agreeing to a cease-fire
Biden: 'I don't know' if Israel is trying to influence the 2024 US election in not agreeing to a cease-fire.