Former Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon cleared in embezzlement probe that saw her ex-husband charged

LONDON — Nicola Sturgeon, the former leader of Scotland, has been cleared of wrongdoing over the finances of the governing Scottish National Party, police said Thursday. Her ex-husband, the party’s former chief executive, has been charged with embezzlement.
Police Scotland said Sturgeon and former party treasurer Colin Beattie are no longer under investigation as part of a probe into how more than 600,000 pounds ($780,000) designated for a Scottish independence campaign was spent.
Both were arrested and questioned almost two years ago, and had been released on bail since then.
Sturgeon said it had been difficult to have “this cloud of investigation hanging over me” for almost two years.
‘‘I have done nothing wrong and I don’t think there was a scrap of evidence that I had done anything wrong,‘’ she told reporters outside her Glasgow home. ‘’I’ve been trying to get on with my life and I now intend to do that.‘’
Former party chief Peter Murrell appeared in an Edinburgh court on Thursday on one count of embezzlement, after being charged in April 2024. Murrell, 60, did not enter a plea and was released on bail while the legal process continues.
Murrell and Sturgeon married in 2010, and announced in January they were divorcing.
Sturgeon, 54, dominated Scottish politics for almost a decade before she unexpectedly resigned in 2023 after eight years as first minister of Scotland’s semi-autonomous government.