Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond, who sought Scotland's independence, has died at age 69.

October 12, 2024 at 4:43PM

LONDON — Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond, who sought Scotland's independence, has died at age 69.

Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya wins the Chicago Marathon in 2:09:56 and breaks the world record by nearly two minutes

Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya wins the Chicago Marathon in 2:09:56 and breaks the world record by nearly two minutes.

SpaceX mechanical arms successfully catch mega Starship rocket booster at landing pad

SpaceX launches its mega Starship rocket on a fifth test flight