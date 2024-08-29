Former Russian defense official detained suspected of fraud in latest high-profile military arrest

Popov is now the eighth top military figure to be arrested on charges of fraud, bribery or abuse of office in recent months, including Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov, who was arrested for bribery in April and later dismissed from his position. The arrests began shortly before Putin replaced long-time defense minister Sergei Shoigu with an economist, Andrei Belousov. Analysts suggest the arrests are a sign that the most egregious corruption in the defense ministry will no longer be tolerated.