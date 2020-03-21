MADRID — Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died Saturday from the new coronavirus, his family said. He was 76.
Sanz had been in intensive care since the beginning of the week while being treated for the virus.
Sanz presided over Madrid from 1995 until 2000, leading the club to two European titles, a Spanish league title and a Spanish Super Cup title.
Under Sanz, Madrid ended a 32-year drought in Europe by winning its seventh European trophy in 1998.
Madrid said Sanz was survived by his wife, Mari Luz, and five children.
More than 24,000 people have been infected with the virus in Spain, with nearly 1,400 deaths.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Souhan: While waiting for baseball, Bremer's book a fine way to pass time
Broadcaster Dick Bremer should be preparing to announce the Twins' opener in Oakland on Thursday. Instead, he'll be at home in the northern suburbs, trying to distract himself from our new reality.
Sports
The Latest: Medical workers to be given free soccer tickets
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world: ___ Premier League teams Brighton and Bournemouth have become the first…
Coronavirus
Sports bars reimagine role with no live events: 'We completely rely on it'
The spread of the COVID-19 virus has put sports bars and restaurants in the Twin Cities in a difficult situation. "At least 75 percent of our income is based on events," said one local operator.
Sports
We've got mail: Our writers answer your burning sports questions
We put out a request for your questions about Minnesota's pro sports teams and the Gophers, and our writers went to work. Here's the first batch of their answers. Click to find what's going on with your favorite teams.
Coronavirus
'A little bump in the road': Chasing medals must wait for Minnesota's Olympic hopefuls
A new date for the Tokyo Games hasn't been announced, and with the coronavirus still spreading, it's uncertain how qualifying will be affected or when athletes can resume training and competing.