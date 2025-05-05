Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio says he met with Trump in Florida

WASHINGTON — Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, who was pardoned by Donald Trump for his conviction related to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, said he met with the president over the weekend in Florida.
Tarrio posted about the meeting on his X account Sunday morning.
''Yesterday, I had the honor of meeting the President of the United States, a moment I never could have imagined in my darkest days,'' Tarrio wrote.
In other posts, he said he was at Mar-a-Lago, the president's club, and that he had a ''great conversation'' with the president after Trump called him and his mother over during dinner.
Neither the White House nor Tarrio responded to messages seeking comment about the meeting.
A senior administration official told The New York Times that Tarrio and his mother were at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach at the invitation of a guest and were introduced to Trump as he was walking to the patio.
A federal jury convicted Tarrio and three lieutenants of seditious conspiracy for a failed plot to keep Trump in the White House after he lost the 2020 presidential election. Tarrio was serving a 22-year prison sentence, the longest of any Capitol riot case, before Trump pardoned him. He was in prison for about three years.
Tarrio wasn't in Washington, D.C, when Proud Boys members stormed the Capitol with a mob of Trump supporters. But prosecutors said the Miami resident organized and led the far-right extremist group's assault from afar.