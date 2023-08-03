More from Star Tribune
Local YWCA Minneapolis shutting down Uptown, downtown fitness centers, closing swim programs, laying off 85
Former President Donald Trump pleads not guilty to charges
Trump is facing federal conspiracy charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election results.
Tom Rossin conducts in his home concert hall
The retired college music professor will host Exultate, a choir and chamber orchestra on Friday, Aug. 4, at his Eagan home. Rossin is the artistic director of Exultate.
Activists, Ricky Cobb II's family rally outside Hennepin County Goverment Center
Around 40 community activists joined the family to demand that the unnamed trooper who shot Cobb be fired and criminally charged.
Politicians attend Farmfest
Gov. Tim Walz and members of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee were at the event. Walz attended a farm policy discussion, and the committee held a congressional farm bill hearing.
Bunny Besties celebrates new Minnetonka location
The nonprofit group hosted an open house for the one-year anniversary of its new location and new pollinator garden. Bunny Besties rescues bunnies, trains them, and provides comfort in the form of cuddling and petting throughout the community.