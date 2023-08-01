The former police chief of a small north-central Minnesota town pleaded guilty and was sentenced last month for stealing more than $940 worth of an herbal extract from a local business.

In April, Damien R. Stalker, 38, was charged with one count of gross misdemeanor theft in Crow Wing County District Court. In July, Judge Kristine DeMay sentenced him to two years of probation, as well as a "stayed" 364-day stint at the local jail, meaning he won't have to serve the time unless he violates probation.

Stalker became police chief of Emily, which is about 30 miles northeast of Brainerd, in June 2022. He had served as assistant police chief since October 2021.

According to court documents, sometime in early February, Stalker took kratom extract valued at $942 from a business. While speaking with an investigator, Stalker admitted to taking the products without payment but "claimed he was going to pay the business back and had an agreement with the business to … pay for it at a later time," documents state.

The manager of the business told the investigator no such agreement existed.

Stalker represented himself in court. Reached by phone, he declined to comment on the case.

While under court supervision, Stalker must abstain from drug and alcohol use, submit to random testing and pay $1,000 in restitution to the victim.

Mayo Clinic describes kratom as a supplement often sold as an energy booster, pain reliever or antidote for opioid withdrawal that is sometimes used in recreational settings. But researchers have said the herbal extract's side effects and safety concerns offset any potential benefits, according to Mayo. Kratom is not considered a controlled substance, but some states have regulations or prohibitions against possession. Kratom is legal in Minnesota but cannot be sold to minors.

In March, the Emily City Council approved a motion taking disciplinary action against Stalker, who was placed on administrative leave. Stalker then terminated his contract and the council accepted his termination in May, according to City Clerk Cari Johnson.

The council approved temporarily deactivating the police department in March because it did not have an acting chief with Stalker on leave. The city is currently accepting applications for the position, Johnson said. During the deactivation, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office is providing police and emergency response services to the city.