Former Phillies slugger Ryan Howard makes pitch for Negro Leagues Baseball Museum expansion

Interest in the Negro Leagues has spiked of late in large part because of its inclusion in MLB The Show and when records for more than 2,300 players were incorporated into Major League Baseball statistics. The museum that was founded in a tiny, one-room office space in 1990 that attracts about 70,000 visitors each year — plus major leaguers who stop by during road trips — has outgrown its space at 18th and Vine.