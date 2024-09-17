NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Former operations chief of Titan sub testifies company goal was money and there was "very little in the way of science."
Former operations chief of Titan sub testifies company goal was money and there was "very little in the way of science"
Former operations chief of Titan sub testifies company goal was money and there was "very little in the way of science."
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 17, 2024 at 1:31PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
New York Yankees clinch playoff spot by beating Seattle Mariners 2-1 in 10 innings.