In a highly unusual move, four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd want their pretrial and trial court proceedings recorded for public viewing.

Attorneys representing Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao filed a motion late Thursday and made public Friday morning granting permission to film the proceedings regardless of objections from the prosecution.

"The Defendants argue that this relief is necessary to provide the Defendants with a fair trial in light of the State's and other governmental actors multiple inappropriate comments and to assure an open hearing in light of the ongoing pandemic," wrote Kueng's attorney, Thomas Plunkett, who filed the motion on behalf of the other defendants.

Plunkett wrote that prosecutors have been consulted but have not yet taken a stance on the matter.

Several media outlets, including the Star Tribune, local television stations and national outlets such as the New York Times and Court TV, have filed requests with the court to record the pretrial proceedings.

The four are due in court Monday for their second appearance on charges ranging from second-degree murder to aiding and abetting murder.

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows J. Alexander Kueng, from left, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. They have been charged with aiding and abetting Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by the Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Plunkett argued that it was necessary to record and broadcast the proceedings because state and local officials, including Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, have publicly criticized the former officers' actions.

He also said "unethical 'leaks' " of information about the case have compromised objectivity about the cases.

"Specifically, this relief is necessary to blunt the effects of the increasing and repeated media attacks from the various officials who have breached their duty to the community," said Plunkett's motion. "These State comments have crescendoed to an extraordinary volume this week with the Chief pronouncing that '[w]hat happened to Mr. Floyd was murder.' The State's conduct has made a fair and unbiased trial extremely unlikely and the Defendants seek video and audio coverage to let a cleansing light shine on these proceedings. Doing otherwise allows these public officials to geld the Constitution."

Plunkett cited the constitutional right to a fair and public trial in arguing for cameras in the courtroom.

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has restricted courtroom access, and that recording and broadcasting the proceedings would assure the right to a public trial.

The state courts have taken several measures to prevent COVID-19 infections at its facilities, including limiting the number of media personnel and public allowed into a courtroom.

Cameras have been allowed at sentencings after a conviction per a judge's discretion.

While media outlets can request camera access at any court hearing, it's unheard of in Minnesota for a judge approve such requests for pretrial hearings in criminal cases, or, for trial.

Minnesota court rules allow a judge to grant camera access before a guilty plea or verdict is reached if all parties, including the prosecution, consent. Plunkett's motion is asking the judge to approve access even if the prosecution objects.

