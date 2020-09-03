The National Rifle Association’s former second-in-command is breaking with the group’s orthodoxy and calling for universal background checks and so-called red flag laws in a new book assailing the organization as more focused on money and internal intrigue than the Second Amendment, while thwarting constructive dialogue on gun violence.

The former executive, Joshua L. Powell, who was fired by the NRA in January, reinforces the kind of criticism made of the organization by gun control groups and state regulators, but it is the first critical look at its recent history by such a high-ranking insider.

He describes the NRA’s longtime chief executive, Wayne LaPierre, as a woefully inept manager, but also a skilled lobbyist with a deft touch at directing President Donald Trump to support the group’s objectives, and who repeatedly reeled in the president’s flirtations with even modest gun control measures.

The book, “Inside the NRA: A Tell-All Account of Corruption, Greed, and Paranoia Within the Most Powerful Political Group in America,” is to be published next week, the latest public calamity for an organization that has faced years of headlines detailing allegations of corruption, infighting and even its infiltration by a Russian agent.

The attorney general of New York, Letitia James, is also seeking to dissolve the group.

Much of the book centers on LaPierre, who Powell says “couldn’t run an organization on a fiscally sound basis to save his life,” and who filled the NRA’s coffers by catering to “the extreme fringe.” So pervasive were the organization’s troubles, Powell says, that LaPierre confided in him last year that he was thinking about quitting and possibly asking Mike Huckabee, the former Republican presidential candidate, or Jason Chaffetz, a former House member, to replace him.

Powell’s book has drawn scathing reactions from the NRA. Andrew Arulanandam, a spokesman, said that La­Pierre spoke to many people about succession planning “if, and when, he ever left the NRA” and that Powell “knows full well that the most serious ‘financial issues’ the NRA confronted were the abuses of now terminated employees and vendors who abused the trust placed in them.”

Documents reviewed by the New York Times showed that weeks before Powell was fired, he was accused of improperly charging roughly $58,000 in personal expenses to the organization, a nonprofit. Powell subsequently agreed to repay about $40,000 to the organization, though the NRA has not cashed his check as its review of his expenses continues.