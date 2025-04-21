Former No. 1 picks Mize and Torkelson are giving the AL Central-leading Tigers a boost, finally

Now both of them are starting to show why they were taken at the top of the draft — Mize in 2018 and Torkelson two years later. The 27-year-old Mize is 3-1 with a 2.22 ERA this season. Torkelson, who is still just 25, already has seven home runs and a .288 average that is well above his career high of .233. On Saturday, Mize got the win and Torkelson accounted for all Detroit's scoring in a victory over Kansas City.