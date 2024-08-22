TORONTO — Former NL MVP and 6-time All-Star Joey Votto has announced his retirement from baseball.
Former NL MVP and 6-time All-Star Joey Votto has announced his retirement from baseball
Former NL MVP and 6-time All-Star Joey Votto has announced his retirement from baseball.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 22, 2024 at 12:06AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Missouri man who maintains innocence may face execution after state Supreme Court blocks agreement sparing his life
Missouri man who maintains innocence may face execution after state Supreme Court blocks agreement sparing his life.