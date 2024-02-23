HENDERSON, Nev. — As Antonio Pierce prepares for his first season as the Las Vegas Raiders' full-time coach, he is counting on two experienced former head coaches to help guide him.

The Raiders announced their full staff Friday, and former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis is the assistant head coach and ex-Miami Dolphins coach Joe Philbin is the senior offensive assistant.

Lewis led the Bengals to seven playoff berths, going 131-122-3 from 2003-18. He was a key advisor when Pierce became the interim coach midway through last season.

Philbin went 24-28 as the Dolphins coach from 2012-15 and was 2-2 as the Green Bay Packers interim coach in 2018. He was an offensive analyst at Ohio State last season, but most of his NFL career was under Mike McCarthy as the offensive line coach in Green Bay and with the Dallas Cowboys. Philbin also was the Packers offensive coordinator from 2007-11.

Also notable, Scott Turner was retained as the pass game coordinator. Before joining the Raiders last season, he spent three years as the Washington Commanders offensive coordinator.

Patrick Graham enters his third season as defensive coordinator, but some significant changes were made on that side of the ball even though Las Vegas ranked ninth in allowing just 19.5 points per game.

Three assistants were retained — senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan, defensive line coach Rob Leonard and assistant defensive backs coach Matt Feeney.

