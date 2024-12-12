Wires

Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has agreed to become the new coach at North Carolina, AP source says

Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has agreed to become the new coach at North Carolina, AP source says.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 12, 2024 at 12:52AM

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has agreed to become the new coach at North Carolina, AP source says.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

No undercover FBI employees were present at the Capitol riot, watchdog says, knocking down conspiracy theories

No undercover FBI employees were present at the Capitol riot, watchdog says, knocking down conspiracy theories.

Wires

The FBI should have done more to collect intelligence from its informants before the Capitol riot, watchdog finds

Wires

Average rate on 30-year mortgage hits 6.6%, its lowest level since late October and the third straight weekly decline