Former Montana US Rep Pat Williams, who won a liberal- conservative showdown, dies at 87

HELENA, Mont. — Pat Williams, a New Deal-style Democrat who won Montana's great liberal-conservative showdown of 1992 to become the state's lone voice in the U.S. House of Representatives, died Wednesday. He was 87.
His family announced the death in a statement. The cause was not specified.
John Patrick Williams represented the western half Montana from 1979 to 1997. When the 1990 census eliminated one of two House seats the state held since 1912, Williams captured the new statewide district in a bruising race against the longtime eastern-district representative, Republican Ron Marlenee.
The 51% majority was the slimmest of Williams' congressional career — and the first election defeat in Marlenee's 16-year career.
The matchup was billed as a classic liberal-conservative confrontation and a microcosm of political battles being waged throughout the West over control of the land and its resources.
It was a bitter, hard-fought contest — each man spent more than $1 million — and Williams said quickly after his victory that he would work to bring the state together.
Williams first tried for the congressional seat in 1974, but he lost to fellow Democrat Max Baucus. Williams was elected to the post in 1978 when Baucus moved to the U.S. Senate. By the time of the face-off with Marlenee, Williams was a deputy whip in the House.
He was an unabashed liberal, a staunch advocate for organized labor and a believer in the potential of government to help people.