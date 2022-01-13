Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Rashad Cohen, a standout hurdler who graduated from Minnetonka 10 years ago, is a public speaker who works with young people. He talked with Star Tribune writer David La Vaque about the wisdom he wants to share.

3:30 "Love sees color and it embraces it."

5:40 A passion and a heart for mentoring young men

8:00 Fulfilling his dream and taking his message around the world10:40 The power of being quiet and listening to others

12:50 Helping heal racial wounds in Minnetonka15:30 Burrowing into a deeper place16:55 Imagination activation

18:55 Breaking the ice by getting (too) personal

