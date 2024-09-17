Former Minnesota veterans commissioner, who resigned after ALS diagnosis, dies at 61

Larry Herke, who resigned a year ago as Minnesota Veterans Affairs commissioner after he was diagnosed with ALS, has died. He was 61.
Larry Herke died peacefully in Sauk Centre Friday after a battle with ALS, according to his family.
By Leo Pomerenke
Herke served as veterans affairs commissioner for almost five years before announcing his retirement in September 2023 due to his diagnosis. ALS is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
“Larry Herke was a good soldier and a great man,” Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday on X. “Minnesota’s veterans are better served than they have ever been thanks to Larry’s leadership.”
Sen. Jeff Howe, a Republican from Rockville, called Herke a dedicated public servant, a lifelong advocate for veterans, and a family friend.
“His leadership, commitment and passion for serving others will be sorely missed,” Howe said in a statement.
Herke was born in Cedar Falls, Iowa on April 25, 1963. He grew up in Mankato, graduating from Mankato East High School and Minnesota State University, Mankato.
After an over 30-year career in the U.S. Army and Minnesota National Guard, retiring with the rank of colonel, Herke was appointed director of the Minnesota Office of Enterprise Sustainability in 2016.
Walz appointed Herke commissioner of the Department of Veterans Affairs in January 2019.
During his tenure, Herke addressed homelessness among vets and ensured access to social services, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. He recognized a Veterans Suicide Prevention and Awareness Day for the first time in October 2019 and tried to strengthen veterans homes across the state.
Veterans Affairs Commissioner Brad Lindsay, who was appointed by Walz in December 2023, offered his condolences in a statement, saying Herke “was a dedicated public servant who spread his passion for improving the lives of our Veterans to all who worked alongside him.”
Herke is survived by his sons, Jon, Joe and Justin; sister, April Barton; father, Larry W. Herke, and granddaughter Maisie Herke.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie; his mother, Sheila Herke; and granddaughter June Herke.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Grey Eagle Methodist Church in Grey Eagle, Minn., with visitation from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.
Leo PomerenkeSpecial to the Minnesota Star Tribune
