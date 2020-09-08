Amani Hooker runs with the ball in his senior season at Park Center.
With the 2020 NFL season set to get underway Thursday, a quick look at current NFL rosters showed 25 players who played high school football in Minnesota.
The Vikings, Green Bay and Tampa Bay each have three locals on their rosters, while Carolina, Detroit and the New York Jets have two each.
Two players are former Vikings -- Tom Compton with San Francisco and Brandon Zylstra with Carolina. Four played at the University of Minnesota: Tyler Johnson, Tampa Bay; Maxx Williams, Arizona; Blake Cashman, N.Y. Jets, and Kamal Martin, Green Bay.
The positions with the most Minnesotans are offensive line (8), linebacker (5) and tight end (4).
Three high schools – Eden Prairie, Cretin-Derham Hall and Burnsville – each have two former players currently on NFL rosters.
And in case you're wondering, a few Minnesotans who were on rosters last season are still free agents looking for a home, including Eagan’s Zach Zenner, Cretin-Derham Hall’s Seantrel Henderson and Springfield’s Tyler Marz.
If there’s anyone we missed, let us know. Shoot an e-mail to preps@startribune.com
Minnesotans on 2020 NFL rosters
Adam Thielen, Vikings, WR: Detroit Lakes
Ryan Connelly, Vikings, LB: Eden Prairie
CJ Ham, Vikings, RB: Duluth Denfeld
Tyler Johnson, Tampa Bay, WR: Minneapolis North
Joe Haeg, Tampa Bay, OL: Brainerd
Jack Cichy, Tampa Bay, LB: Hill-Murray
Zack Johnson, Green Bay, OL: Spring Lake Park
Billy Turner, Green Bay, OL: Mounds View
James Onwualu, Carolina, LB: Cretin-Derham Hall
Brandon Zylstra, Carolina, WR: New London-Spicer
Blake Cashman, N.Y. Jets, LB: Eden Prairie
Tom Compton, San Francisco, OL: Rosemount
Larry Fitzgerald Jr., Arizona, WR: Holy Angels
J.C. Hassenauer, Pittsburgh, OL: East Ridge
Amani Hooker, Tennessee, DB: Park Center
Trey Pipkins, LA Chargers, OL: Apple Valley
Frank Ragnow, Detroit, OL: Chanhassen
Chase Roullier, Washington, OL: Burnsville
Maxx Williams, Arizona, TE: Waconia
Practice squad
Ben Ellefson, Jacksonville, TE: Hawley
Jesper Horsted, Chicago, TE: Roseville
Ross Travis, N.Y. Jets, TE: Chaska
Injured reserve
Beau Allen, New England, DL: Minnetonka
Jashon Cornell, Detroit, DL: Cretin-Derham Hall
Kamal Martin, Green Bay, LB: Burnsville