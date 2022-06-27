Mohamed Noor, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted for fatally shooting Justine Ruszczyk Damond in 2017 in the alley behind her home, was released from custody Monday morning.

Noor, 36, left from an undisclosed location where he was last incarcerated and is now under court supervision until Jan. 24, 2024, when his sentence ends, according Noor's state Department of Corrections (DOC) offender web page and an agency spokesman.

In October 2021, Noor received a new sentence in of nearly five years, and that set Monday as his release date, instead of several years later under a previous sentence vacated by the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Noor originally began serving his sentence at Oak Park Heights prison but was transferred to a facility in North Dakota in July 2019 for his own safety, authorities said. State officials have not said where Noor was being held until his release. Corrections department records said he was not at one of its facilities.

"For safety reasons, we aren't able to provide more detail," department spokesman Nicholas Kimball said Friday.

Noor's attorney, Thomas Plunkett, has not returned messages from the Star Tribune seeking more information about his client's release.

Justine Ruszczyk Damond

Hennepin County District Judge Kathryn Quaintance imposed Noor's ultimate prison sentence of four years and nine months for second-degree manslaughter after the high court overturned his third-degree murder conviction for killing Damond, 40, who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home in southwest Minneapolis.

The court's decision vacated Noor's initial sentence of 12 ½ years.

Damond's father, John Ruszczyk, said Friday that his family was disappointed that Noor's third-degree murder conviction was overturned in connection with the killing of his daughter, a dual U.S.-Australian citizen and yoga teacher who was engaged to be married.

"His release after a trivial sentence shows great disrespect to the wishes of the jury who represented the communities of Minneapolis and their wish to make a statement about the communities' expectations of police behavior and actions," Ruszczyk wrote in response to emailed questions from the Associated Press.

Damond's stepmother, Maryan Heffernan, said in a phone interview that the timing of Noor's release — so close to the fifth anniversary of Damond's death on July 15 — is painful.

"We're very disappointed. But we're not surprised," the Associated Press quoted her as saying. "We've been watching events in Minneapolis from miles away and we're still bewildered about the charge being dropped and we're still bewildered about the culture of the Minneapolis Police Department," Heffernan said, adding that she believes Noor was the product of a "very dysfunctional department."

Defendants in Minnesota are routinely moved to supervised release after serving two-thirds of their prison sentences. Under his first sentence, Noor would have had to serve an additional five-plus years before becoming eligible for supervised release.

Jurors convicted Noor in April 2019 of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. His attorneys appealed the murder count, which was upheld in February 2021 by the state Court of Appeals. They then asked the Supreme Court to review that decision.

The high court agreed with Noor's attorneys that because of how the statute is written, the murder count cannot apply when a defendant's actions are directed at a specific person. Justices vacated Noor's conviction and sentence and sent his case back to district court for resentencing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.