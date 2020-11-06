A former Minneapolis police officer has been indicted on 11 counts related to abusing his position as a street cop to steal drugs, including meth, heroin and oxycodone, during the course of his duties.

Ty Jindra, a 28-year-old former North Side patrol officer, appeared in U.S. District Court in St. Paul Friday afternoon on six counts of acquiring controlled substances by deception, two counts of extortion under color of official right and three counts of deprivation of rights under color of law.

The charges allege Jindra in one case confiscated heroin and meth during a reported drug overdose call, and pocketed the drugs instead of bringing them to the police evidence room or filing a report.

Jindra is no longer employed by Minneapolis police as of Oct. 23, according to department spokesman John Elder. He started working for the department in 2013. Elder declined further comment.

The Star Tribune reported earlier this year that Jindra had been placed on paid leave while under federal criminal investigation.

He made his first appearance Friday, via video, in front of Magistrate Judge Becky Thorson, where he pleaded not guilty to all counts alongside his attorney, Peter Wold. Assistant U.S. District Attorney Amber Brennan said in court that Jindra voluntarily surrendered on the indictment Friday. Brennan didn’t ask for Jindra to be detained in jail pending trial, saying he has known he’s been under investigation for the past year.

Per the conditions of his release, Jindra must turn over his passport, continue with mental health treatment, not possess a firearm or other weapon, not use alcohol or controlled substance, agree to submit to drug testing and stay away from victims of the alleged crimes.

