An attorney for former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng says a judge's restrictions limiting public access in and around his upcoming trial violate his client's constitutional right.

In a list of objections filed Friday, Thomas Plunkett challenged Judge Peter Cahill's directive to bar any members of the general public from watching the proceedings live from inside the courtroom, calling this a "closure of the courtroom" that violates "Kueng's right to an open trial under the 6th Amendment of the United States Constitution."

Plunkett also objected to Cahill's order that no one shall be permitted on the 18th floor of the courthouse, where the trial is taking place, without approved credentials or identification.

Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are each charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. Leading up to their trial, set to begin next month, Cahill has issued unusually tight restrictions on courtroom access for the high-profile proceedings taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, against the objections of prosecutors and a media coalition, Cahill ruled the trial won't be livestreamed because the threat of COVID-19 is less grave than last year, when he allowed the audio and visual broadcasting of Derek Chauvin's trial.