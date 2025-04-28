Former Memphis officers to face second trial in beating death of Tyre Nichols

Police video showed officers pepper-spraying Nichols, 29, and hitting him with a Taser before he ran away from the traffic stop on Jan. 7, 2023. The five officers, who all are Black, chased down Nichols and kicked, punched and hit him with a police baton just steps from his home as he called out for his mother. The video showed the officers milling about, talking and laughing as Nichols struggled.