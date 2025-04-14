KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Former Malaysian Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi has died aged 85, hospital in Kuala Lumpur says.
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi has died aged 85, hospital in Kuala Lumpur says
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi has died aged 85, hospital in Kuala Lumpur says.
The Associated Press
April 14, 2025 at 12:40PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launches fiancee Lauren Sanchez and all-female space crew including Katy Perry and Gayle King
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launches fiancee Lauren Sanchez and all-female space crew including Katy Perry and Gayle King.