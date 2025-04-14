Former Malaysian leader Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, who extended political freedoms, dies at 85

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Former Malaysian Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, a moderate who extended the country's political freedoms but was criticized for lackluster leadership, has died of heart disease. He was 85.
Affectionately known as ''Pak Lah,'' or uncle Lah, Abdullah was admitted to Kuala Lumpur's State Institute of Heart on Sunday after experiencing breathing difficulties. He was closely monitored by a cardiac specialists team, but passed away on Monday at 7:10 p.m. despite all medical efforts, the hospital said in a statement.
Abdullah was first admitted to the hospital in April 2024, after being diagnosed with spontaneous pneumothorax, a collapsed lung that occurs without any apparent cause. In 2022, his son-in-law, Khairy Jamaluddin, disclosed that Abdullah had dementia that was progressively worsening. He said Abdullah had trouble speaking and could not recognize his family.
Abdullah, Malaysia's fifth leader, served from 2003 to 2009, when he was pressured to resign to take responsibility for the governing coalition's dismal results in national elections. He kept a low profile after leaving politics.
Abdullah took office in October 2003, riding a wave of popularity after replacing Mahathir Mohamad, a domineering, sharp-tongued leader known for his semi-authoritarian rule during 22 years in office.
A seasoned politician who held many Cabinet positions, Abdullah was handpicked by Mahathir, who believed a soft-spoken, unambitious leader would maintain his policies.
Initially, Abdullah won support with promises of institutional reforms and his brand of moderate Islam. He pledged greater political freedoms with more space for critics, and vowed to end corruption after a government minister was hauled to court on graft allegations.