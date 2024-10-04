LOS ANGELES — Former Los Angeles County sheriff Jim McDonnell to lead LA police force.
Former Los Angeles County sheriff Jim McDonnell to lead LA police force
Former Los Angeles County sheriff Jim McDonnell to lead LA police force.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 4, 2024 at 3:45PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Biden: 'I don't know' if Israel is trying to influence the 2024 US election in not agreeing to a cease-fire
Biden: 'I don't know' if Israel is trying to influence the 2024 US election in not agreeing to a cease-fire.