Former Jan. 6 prosecutor warns Trump's pardons could encourage future political violence

WASHINGTON — Michael Romano spent more than 17 years at the Justice Department, eventually becoming a supervisor on the team that would prosecute more than 1,500 people charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The moment he watched the largest investigation in department history get wiped away with the stroke of a pen — on President Donald Trump's first day back in the White House — Romano knew he had to leave.
''I knew on January 20th, when the pardons were announced, that I needed to find my way out," Romano said in an interview with The Associated Press weeks after his resignation from the Justice Department. ''It would be untenable for me to stay, given the pardons and given the false narratives that were being spread about January 6."
Now, Romano says he fears Trump's decision to pardon even the most violent rioters — whom his own vice president once said ''obviously'' shouldn't be pardoned — could embolden right-wing extremists and encourage future political violence.
''The way that the pardons have been received by the January 6th defendants and by other right-wing extremists, as I understand it, is to recognize that if you support the president and if you commit violence in support of the president, that he might insulate you from the consequences, that he might protect you from the criminal justice system,'' Romano said. ''And so that might encourage people to commit these sort of acts.''
Romano is among dozens of Justice Department lawyers who have resigned, been pushed out or fired in the weeks since Trump's new leadership has taken over and begun making sweeping changes to align the law enforcement agency with the priorities of the Republican president whom the department once prosecuted.
Trump's return to the White House has ushered in a dizzying change for many in the Justice Department, but perhaps few have felt it more than the lawyers who spent years working on the largest-scale serious attack on the Capitol since the war of 1812.
As a deputy chief of the now-disbanded Capitol Siege Section that prosecuted the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, Romano had a close-up view of the evidence, including harrowing videos and court testimony detailing the violence that unfolded when the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol as lawmakers met to certify former President Joe Biden's 2020 victory.