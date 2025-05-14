Former infielder Rich Rollins, an All-Star for the Twins in 1962, dies at age 87

Sports

The Associated Press
May 14, 2025 at 9:15PM

CLEVELAND — Rich Rollins, an infielder whose decade-long big league career included All-Star honors for the Minnesota Twins in 1962, died Tuesday. He was 87.

Rollins' death was confirmed by the Twins and Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians were informed of his death by a family member.

Born April 16, 1938, in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, Rollins played for the Twins in their first eight years in Minnesota, from 1961-68. He then spent a season with the Seattle Pilots and began 1970 with them after they moved to Milwaukee. He finished that season and his career with Cleveland.

Rollins hit .298 with 16 homers and 96 RBIs in 1962.

