Gus Hendrickson, who coached Grand Rapids to the 1975 Minnesota state high school hockey title, died Thursday. He was 83.

The 1974-75 Grand Rapids team went 23-4 and beat Minneapolis Southwest 6-1 in the title game. Rapids featured 11 future Division I players, including former Gophers coach Don Lucia and 1980 Miracle on Ice member Bill Baker. John Rothstein, Dan Lempe and Peter DeCenzo were also on the team.

Hendrickson, who skated for Eveleth when it was a prep dynasty under legendary coach Cliff Thompson, played college hockey at Michigan State.

He was hired as coach at Minnesota Duluth in 1975 after Grand Rapids won the state title. He led the Bulldogs until 1982, compiling a record of 110-146-11 before he was replaced by his longtime assistant, Mike Sertich.

Funeral services for Hendrickson, who had been an officer in the U.S. Army following college, will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids, with visitation starting at 10.