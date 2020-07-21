Former Gophers receiver Tyler Johnson agreed to terms with Tampa Bay on a four-year contract Monday.

Johnson, the Buccaneers’ fifth-round pick, is the first member of Tampa Bay’s 2020 rookie class to reach an agreement with the team.

Rookies had been scheduled to report Tuesday, but over the weekend the Bucs moved the starting date for first-time players to Thursday.

Terms of the deal were not released, but the total value is expected to be about $3 million.

Johnson will enter training camp competing for Tampa Bay’s third receiver spot.

Brown picks Baylor

Former East Ridge standout and five-star senior wing Kendall Brown committed to Baylor on Monday, he announced on Instagram.

The 6-8 Brown, who transferred to Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan., last year, picked the Bears over the Gophers, Kansas, Arizona, Ohio State and Marquette.

Baylor had a couple of Minnesota connections for Brown. Former Park Center star Dain Dainja is an incoming freshman. Baylor director of player development Jared Nuness, an Eden Prairie native, is a family friend.

The Gophers had made Brown and five-star Minnehaha Academy center Chet Holmgren their recruiting priorities in the 2021 class. Brown (No. 16) and Holmgren (No. 1) are the highest-rated senior prospects from Minnesota.

Marcus Fuller

Ratzlaff on Butkus list

Rosemount’s Jake Ratzlaff is on the preseason watch list for the high school Butkus Award (nation’s top linebacker). Ratzlaff verbally committed in 2017 to play hockey for the Gophers but hasn’t said if he’ll play hockey or football in college. The Gophers and Wisconsin are finalists for football.

Randy Johnson

Etc.

• The Saints’ Mike Devine was selected American Association Pitcher of the Week after he struck out 10 in seven innings Friday against Milwaukee, giving up four hits.

• Twenty-nine Gophers track and field athletes were named Division I All-Academic athletes by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. The men’s team led the nation with 16 honorees. The women’s team tied for third in the nation with 13 honorees.

Both teams received All-Academic Team Awards. The men posted a 3.28 grade-point average, and the women posted a 3.53 GPA.

• The American Volleyball Coaches Association honored the Gophers volleyball team with the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award. To receive the award teams must achieve a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.00 scale. The Gophers volleyball team’s GPA was 3.49.