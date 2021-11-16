Boo him if you must, Vikings fans, but the really good linebacker who'll be wearing the green-and-gold 59 jersey into U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday is, actually, one of you.

De'Vondre Campbell, Green Bay's one-year, $2 million free agent steal back in June, played for the Gophers from 2013-15 before starting for the Falcons as a rookie fourth-round draft pick in Super Bowl LI.

He spent four years in Atlanta, last year in Arizona and made a beeline for Titletown because of coach Matt LaFleur, the former Falcons quarterbacks coach, and, "To come to where I had a great opportunity to win," he told reporters recently.

Campbell has been turning heads since immediately taking over the "Mike" linebacker responsibilities in first-year defensive coordinator Joe Barry's 3-4 defense. Other than that 38-3 season-opening hiccup against the Saints, the Packers are off to their best defensive start since winning the Super Bowl during the 2010 season.

Campbell fields the play calls from Barry and sets the fronts. He also played defense better than any other NFC player during the month of October, winning that monthly award with 45 tackles, three for loss, two forced fumbles, an interception and a sack while the Packers went 5-0 during the month.

One of those wins was a 25-22 overtime decision at Cincinnati. While he was registering nine tackles, a pass defense and an interception, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was on the sideline admiring the show and reportedly scratching his head and wondering how the heck Campbell was available at an NFL bargain-basement price.

"It's a great pickup by our personnel folks," said Rodgers, who typically isn't one to tip his cap to GM Brian Gutekunst. "He can run, he's a great tackler, he's around the ball all the time, he's a great locker-room guy. I mean it's baffling to me."

Campbell is a 6-3, 232-pounder who can stop the run and is still young enough (28) to run with running backs and tight ends. He leads the Packers in tackles (88) and defensive snaps (620), and is on pace for career highs in both. He also has two interceptions, three passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a sack.

"This scheme allows linebackers to be linebackers," Campbell told reporters. "I've played in systems where linebackers are almost like defensive backs. You're running with wide receivers all the time. You're playing in man coverage. That's something I can do — I'm very good at it — but this system just allows linebackers to be linebackers and defensive backs to be defensive backs."

The Packers opened Sunday's game against Seattle with two linemen, four linebackers and five defensive backs. Their 17-0 win marked the first time Russell Wilson was shut out in 10 seasons as Seahawks quarterback.

Next up: A return trip to the Twin Cities for Campbell. He's 0-2 against the Vikings and will be making his second trip to U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Packers come in ranked third in yards allowed (309.9) and third in points allowed (18.0). They've allowed 14 or fewer points in four of their last five games.

In a 13-7 loss to Kansas City two weeks ago, the Packers held the Chiefs to 234 yards, the lowest of Patrick Mahomes' career. Unfortunately for the Packers, Rodgers spent that game on the COVID-19 list.

Campbell grew up in Fort Myers, Fla. His only college option after playing just two years of high school football at Cypress Lake was Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. He played a year with former Vikings first-round draft pick Cordarrelle Patterson before transferring to the Gophers.

Eight years later, he's the glue holding the Packers' defense together as it battles injuries on a weekly basis.

Green Bay played the Seattle game without cornerback Jaire Alexander. Edge rushers Whitney Mercilus (biceps) and Rashan Gary (elbow) went down during the game, leaving Preston Smith and Jonathan Garvin as the only outside linebackers.

Mercilus probably is out for the season. Gary could be out a while. And Za'Darius Smith (back) isn't ready to return. All good news for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

But Campbell should be more than good to go. And apparently very happy to be wearing the green and gold.

"I definitely had other offers," he told reporters, "but I wanted to be part of a winning organization and be able to showcase what I can do."