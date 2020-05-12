Former Gophers basketball recruit and Rice transfer Drew Peterson announced his commitment to Southern California on Monday night, according to his Twitter account.

“After much consideration, I’m proud to announce I’ll be committing to the [USC],” he tweeted.

The 6-foot-8 Peterson committed to Minnesota on April 27, but he opened his recruitment up again four days later. He was still considering the Gophers among other schools.

The sophomore guard was hoping to play right away with the Gophers, but Peterson wasn’t sure if they were the right fit if he likely had to sit out the 2020-21 season, per current NCAA transfer rules.

Peterson, who averaged 11.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for Rice last season, had been part of a trio of transfers committed to the Gophers this spring, including Drake center Liam Robbins and Western Michigan forward Brandon Johnson. Robbins and Johnson both signed last month.

Gophers coach Richard Pitino still has two scholarships available for next season after Peterson’s decommitment and freshman guard BJ Greenlee deciding last Friday to transfer.