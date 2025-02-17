Former Gophers hockey player Richard “Dick” Meredith, who played on two U.S. Olympic hockey teams, died Feb. 6. He was 92.
Former Gopher Dick Meredith, who played on two U.S. Olympic hockey teams, dies at 92
Meredith, who graduated from Minneapolis Southwest, lettered for the Gophers from 1952-55.
Meredith, who graduated from Minneapolis Southwest, lettered for the Gophers from 1952-55. Meredith was the oldest of four brothers who lettered for the Gophers.
While with the Gophers, Meredith, a 5-foot-7 wing, had 43 goals and 59 assists in 110 games. The Gophers, coached by John Mariucci, reached the NCAA championship game in 1953 and 1954. The Gophers were 46-12-1 in those two seasons.
Meredith played in the 1956 Olympics (the U.S. won the silver medal) and the 1960 Olympics (the U.S. won the gold medal).
He was a member of four U.S. national teams and played professional hockey for three seasons. Following his playing career, he worked for the Minnesota North Stars for more than a decade.
He is a member of the Southwest Athletic Hall of Fame and the Gophers M Club Hall of Fame.
Ranked No. 22 nationally at his position in the 2026 class, Justin Hopkins picked Minnesota over Georgia Tech, USC and Tennessee.