Gophers

Former Gopher Dick Meredith, who played on two U.S. Olympic hockey teams, dies at 92

Meredith, who graduated from Minneapolis Southwest, lettered for the Gophers from 1952-55.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 17, 2025 at 10:45PM
Dick Meredith, wing for the University of Minnesota, is pictured during the 1950s. (Gophers Athletics)

Former Gophers hockey player Richard “Dick” Meredith, who played on two U.S. Olympic hockey teams, died Feb. 6. He was 92.

Meredith, who graduated from Minneapolis Southwest, lettered for the Gophers from 1952-55. Meredith was the oldest of four brothers who lettered for the Gophers.

While with the Gophers, Meredith, a 5-foot-7 wing, had 43 goals and 59 assists in 110 games. The Gophers, coached by John Mariucci, reached the NCAA championship game in 1953 and 1954. The Gophers were 46-12-1 in those two seasons.

Meredith played in the 1956 Olympics (the U.S. won the silver medal) and the 1960 Olympics (the U.S. won the gold medal).

He was a member of four U.S. national teams and played professional hockey for three seasons. Following his playing career, he worked for the Minnesota North Stars for more than a decade.

He is a member of the Southwest Athletic Hall of Fame and the Gophers M Club Hall of Fame.

about the writer

about the writer

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Gophers

See More

Gophers

Minnesota Gophers gain commitment from four-star cornerback Hopkins of Nashville

card image

Ranked No. 22 nationally at his position in the 2026 class, Justin Hopkins picked Minnesota over Georgia Tech, USC and Tennessee.

Gophers

Former Gopher Dick Meredith, who played on two U.S. Olympic hockey teams, dies at 92

card image

Gophers

Star on Gophers back-to-back national title hockey teams is jailed on felony DWI charge

Matt Kolska leaps into the Gophers bench after tying the game in the final minute.