Joe Pung, the captain of the 1964 Gophers football team, died on Saturday in Minneapolis. He was 80.
Pung, a three-year letter winner for the Gophers, played in the collegiate all-star Blue-Gray Football Classic following his senior season. The Gophers were 5-4 in 1964. He declined an offer to try out with the Chicago Bears of the NFL.
He earned a master's degree from the University of Minnesota and helped coach the Gophers freshman team for four years. He then taught in the Osseo school district for 30 years.
Pung grew up in St. Martin and attended Paynesville High School.
JOEL RIPPEL
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Stewart and Collier plan to start a new women's league to play in WNBA offseason
WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier are starting a new women's basketball league to give top players another option to play in the U.S. in the offseason once the league's prioritization rules go into effect next year.
Lynx
Lynx gameday preview: Mercury's struggles continue, but Phoenix is dangerous
Lynx must contend with Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner.
Twins
Souhan: Meet the man writing sweet music with Twins pitchers
Twins pitching coach Pete Maki, in his first full season on the job, talks about his love of both chord and pitch progressions.
Twins
Twins have fifth pick in MLB draft: Here are seven players to watch
Dylan Crews is the consensus No. 1 choice, but there are other top prospects available after the Twins got lucky in the lottery.
Gophers
Former Gophers football captain Joe Pung dies at 80
A three-year letter winner, Pung played in the collegiate all-star Blue-Gray Football Classic following his senior season in 1964.