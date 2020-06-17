Former Gophers men’s hockey coach Don Lucia will be named the commissioner of the new Central Collegiate Hockey Association, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Star Tribune Wednesday morning. The conference has called a 1 p.m. video conference to announce the commissioner.

The CCHA will begin play in the 2021-222 season, with seven members of the WCHA announcing last June 28 that they are leaving to form the new conference. They are Bemidji State, Minnesota State Mankato, Bowling Green, Ferris State, Lake Superior State, Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan. That will leave the WCHA with only Alabama Huntsville, Alaska and Alaska Anchorage.

The seven departing schools wanted their next league to “focus on improving regional alignment ... while building natural rivalries within a more compact geographic footprint,” according athletic consultant Morris Kurtz, a former St. Cloud State athletic director who coordinated the move.

The new conference decided on the CCHA name in February, resurrecting the league that operated from 1971 to 2013 but was disbanded in the last round of college hockey realignment.

Lucia, 61, coached the Gophers from 1999 through 2018, winning NCAA championships in 2002 and ’03 and guiding the team to three other Frozen Four appearances. He finished his career with a 722-413-110 record, with coaching stops at Alaska, Colorado College and Minnesota. Lucia is a three-time national coach of the year.

After Lucia stepped down as Gophers coach after the 2017-18 season, he spent the next 14 months as a special assistant to athletic director Mark Coyle, a role in which he focused on fundraising for improvements to 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Now, he’ll be in charge of a seven-team conference, and one of his early tasks likely will be finding an eighth program, something Kurtz emphasized when the league was formed. “There’s no question that we think there are other institutions that would be interested in being part of this endeavor,” Kurtz said.