Logan Storley and Bailey Schoenfelder, a pair of former Gophers athletes, earned victories on Friday night in the Bellator 265 mixed martial arts event in Sioux Falls.

Storley, a four-time All-America wrestler, improved to 12-1 in his MMA career with a split decision victory over Dante Schiro (8-4) in the co-headlining welterweight match. Schoenfelder, a former Gophers linebacker and special teams player, made his Bellator debut with a TKO on strikes at 4:11 of the first period against Kory Moegenburg (1-3) in a heavyweight match on the undercard. Schoenfelder is 2-0 in his MMA career.

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, the reigning NCAA heavyweight champion for the Gophers, attended the event. Mixed martial arts and professional wrestling are among the careers Steveson is considering for the future.

On Saturday, Steveson attended the WWE SummerSlam event in Las Vegas.