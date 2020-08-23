LOS ANGELES — Lea Michele is a mom of a baby boy.
A representative for Michele said Sunday that the former “Glee” star gave birth to her son on Aug. 20. She and her husband Zandy Reich welcomed their first child together.
Michele announced her pregnancy on Instagram in May. The actress-singer shared a photo of her baby bump with the caption “So grateful.”
The couple married last year.
More from Star Tribune
Politics In secretly recorded audio, Trump's sister says he has 'no principles' and 'you can't trust him'
More from Star Tribune
Politics In secretly recorded audio, Trump's sister says he has 'no principles' and 'you can't trust him'
More from Star Tribune
Politics In secretly recorded audio, Trump's sister says he has 'no principles' and 'you can't trust him'
More from Star Tribune
Politics In secretly recorded audio, Trump's sister says he has 'no principles' and 'you can't trust him'
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Deputy believed to be first officer to die from COVID-19
A deputy with the Dane County Sheriff's Office who is believed to have contracted the coronavirus while on duty has died.
Celebrities
Former 'Glee' star Lea Michele gives birth to baby boy
Lea Michele is a mom of a baby boy.
Stage & Arts
Group hopes to rebuild Shakespeare theater that burned down
A group of theater and business professionals is hoping to rebuild a renown Shakespearean theater in Connecticut that burned to the ground last year.
National
Tensions heightened over fatal police shooting of Black man
Community activists said they will present their frustrations and demand racial justice from the leaders of a Louisiana city on Sunday, following a night of violence that erupted after police shot and killed a Black man.
National
Kansas candidate who admitted to revenge porn drops out
A 19-year-old Kansas House candidate who had been disowned by some Democrats for his incendiary social media posts and because he abused girls online when he was 14 years old announced Sunday that he is dropping out of the race.