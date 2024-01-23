ATHENS, Ga. — Former Georgia mascot Uga X, whose eight-year run included back-to-back national championships, died Tuesday.

Uga X, part of the line of English bulldog mascots which began in 1955, was 2 when he began his run on the Sanford Stadium sideline in 2015. The bulldog known as ''Que'' retired in a ceremony at the Bulldogs' 2023 spring football game. Another English bulldog puppy, Uga XI, known as Boom, took over for the 2023 season.

The Seiler family, led by Charles Seiler, based in Savannah, Georgia, has maintained the line of mascots for almost 70 years. The family said Uga X, who was 10 years old, died peacefully at his home in Savannah.

With Uga X as mascot, Georgia posted a 91-18 record from 2015-2022, including the 2021 and 2022 national championships, two Southeastern Conference titles and seven New Year's Six bowl appearances.

