NEW YORK — Former FTX cryptocurrency executive Caroline Ellison is sentenced to two years in prison for fraud.
Former FTX cryptocurrency executive Caroline Ellison is sentenced to two years in prison for fraud
Former FTX cryptocurrency executive Caroline Ellison is sentenced to two years in prison for fraud.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 24, 2024 at 8:03PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Video game actors' union calls strike against 'League of Legends.'