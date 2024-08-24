The Latest
1 Hour agoWedding photographers buying bankrupt historic Furber Farm venue in Cottage Grove for over $2.2M
1 Hour agoOfficials identify second person found dead in Minneapolis apartment fire; arson a potential factor
2 Hours agoVikings cut seventh-round draft pick DeWayne McBride; guard Dalton Risner heading for injured reserve
2 Hours agoCanada imposes a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles, matching the US
5 Hours agoScoggins: A tragic death. A town bonded by baseball. How Waterville embraced the Sellner family as one their own.
5 Hours agoTraveling over Labor Day weekend? Have a back-up plan for cancellations and delays, and be patient
Former football players coached by Tim Walz appear at Democratic National Convention
Some of Gov. Tim Walz’s players from the 1999 high school state championship team he helped coach took to the stage at the Democratic National Convention.
