DALLAS — Former first daughter Barbara Bush has given birth to her first child, a baby girl.
Cora Georgia Coyne was born Monday in Maine, not far from the family's Walker Point compound in Kennebunkport, former President George W. Bush said in a statement Tuesday.
He said he and former first lady Laura Bush were "delighted."
"Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful," he said.
Bush, 39, married screenwriter Craig Coyne at the Maine compound in October 2018. She is the co-founder of public health nonprofit Global Health Corps.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Maryland newspaper gunman gets more than 5 life prison terms
A man who killed five people at a newspaper in Maryland was sentenced on Tuesday to more than five life sentences without the possibility of parole — with 345 additional years added on to ensure he is never released from prison.
Local
Evers calls GOP-ordered election probe a 'boondoggle'
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday blasted a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election as a "$700,000 boondoggle" and said election clerks should be "lawyered up."
Business
Yellen says infrastructure overhaul will US boost economy
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says that President Joe Biden's spending proposals will address long-overdue U.S. infrastructure needs and prepare the country to meet future challenges.
Nation
Couple celebrating 50th anniversary died in train derailment
Don Varnadoe spent months watching videos about train trips on his office computer in preparation for a special cross-country vacation to celebrate his and Margie Varnadoe's 50th wedding anniversary.
Nation
Court denies Dylann Roof's request for new appellate hearing
Dylann Roof has lost the next phase of his appeal, with a federal court turning down his request for a new hearing to challenge his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation.