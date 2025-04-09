Former Facebook executive tells Senate committee company undermined US national security with China

''This is a man who wears many different costumes,'' Wynn-Williams said of Zuckerberg. ''When I was there, he wanted the president of China to name his first child, he was learning Mandarin, he was censoring to his heart's content. Now his new costume is MMA fighting or... free speech. We don't know what the next costume is gonna be, but it will be something different. It's whatever gets him closest to power.''