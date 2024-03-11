SAO PAULO ? Former Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa said on Monday he had filed a lawsuit in a London court against auto racing's governing body FIA, series owner Formula One Management (FOM) and Bernie Ecclestone amid his attempt to claim the 2008 title.
The 42-year-old Brazilian added that he is seeking to receive an amount in damages that he did not disclose.
Massa, who has said since last year he is the ''rightful'' champion of 2008 due to the incident known as "Crashgate", was the runner-up to Lewis Hamilton.
Former Ferrari and Williams driver Massa said in a statement his case would be heard at the King's Bench Division of the High Court.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Variety Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for editing family photo that fueled rumors about her health
More from Star Tribune
Variety Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for editing family photo that fueled rumors about her health
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Missing 5 cross-country skiers found dead near Switzerland's Matterhorn. Search for a sixth persists
Five cross-country skiers — including members of the same Swiss family — were found dead along a high Alpine ridge after going missing over the weekend near Switzerland's famed Matterhorn. Swiss police said Monday. Another skier remains missing.
Randball
Kirk Cousins free agency news is all about leverage
Even before the "legal tampering" period opened Monday, there were small pieces of information that arguably benefitted or hurt certain teams -- or even Kirk Cousins himself.
Sports
Former F1 driver Massa sues FIA, FOM and Ecclestone in a London court to claim 2008 title
Former Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa said on Monday he had filed a lawsuit in a London court against auto racing's governing body FIA, series owner Formula One Management (FOM) and Bernie Ecclestone amid his attempt to claim the 2008 title.
Sports
South Carolina, Iowa are 1-2 in women's AP Top 25; No. 3 Southern Cal has best ranking in 38 years
Southern California rode a Pac-12 Tournament championship to its best ranking in 38 years.
Sports
Number of Black major leaguers remains historically low, but improvement may be on the way
For much of Lee Allen Jr.'s childhood, baseball seemed quite far from him.