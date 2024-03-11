SAO PAULO ? Former Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa said on Monday he had filed a lawsuit in a London court against auto racing's governing body FIA, series owner Formula One Management (FOM) and Bernie Ecclestone amid his attempt to claim the 2008 title.

The 42-year-old Brazilian added that he is seeking to receive an amount in damages that he did not disclose.

Massa, who has said since last year he is the ''rightful'' champion of 2008 due to the incident known as "Crashgate", was the runner-up to Lewis Hamilton.

Former Ferrari and Williams driver Massa said in a statement his case would be heard at the King's Bench Division of the High Court.