Terry McLean, a former Elk River coach and a member of the Minnesota High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, died July 12 at age 83.

McLean was the coach at Elk River for 22 seasons, leading the Elks to three conference titles, five section titles and one Prep Bowl appearance.

Under McLean, the Elks made consecutive appearances in the state playoffs in 1989, '90, '91 and '92. Elk River lost to Anoka 19-14 in the 1990 Class 2A championship game.

McLean, who began his coaching career at Ogilvie, Minn., had a 190-107-2 career record. McLean was elected to the Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2005.

He was a three-sport standout at St. Michael Catholic High School and a member of the Gophers football team for two years before graduating from St. Cloud State, where he lettered in baseball.

In 2002, McLean was a co-founder of a golf a competition called the Minnesota to the Mournes (Cider Cup). The biennial event alternates between Northern Ireland and Minnesota.

McLean is survived by Joan, his wife of 63 years, a daughter, a son and four grandchildren.