Former Eagles special teams ace Bryan Braman dies from rare form of cancer at 38

''We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Bryan Braman,'' the team said. ''During his four seasons in Philadelphia, Bryan was a loyal teammate, a supporter of the community, and a valuable member of our Super Bowl LII-winning team. More importantly, he was a devoted father who passionately loved his family and everyone around him. We extend our deepest condolences to Bryan's family and all who are grieving his loss during this difficult time.''